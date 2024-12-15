Ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin has undergone surgery due to complications while recovering from a fall. “I had a little unexpected surgery on Thursday evening after feeling a bit unwell,” the 29-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

Shiffrin suffered a severe stab wound to her stomach when she fell in Killington and has since been sidelined from the Alpine World Cup. The US Ski Association announced that no ligaments in the joints, bones or internal organs were injured in the accident in the second round of the giant slalom.

“It turned out that I had a small cavity deeper than the wound tract, which was filled with an old hematoma and could not drain properly with a wound vacuum or a normal pack,” the American explained in the post. Her “biggest The problem, however, is that she can’t see her teammates in person at the World Cup. “But I watch and cheer for her on TV,” Shiffrin said on Instagram.