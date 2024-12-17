Professional skier Mikaela Shiffrin may not return to the World Cup this winter. Due to complications after her fall injury, the American now indicated that a comeback was unclear. “I think if everything had gone perfectly and the drainage had just been removed, we would have been pretty sure that the season was possible,” she told the portal skiracing.com. But her return depends on developments in the next few weeks and months, explained the exceptional injured athlete. She doesn’t have much pain and can walk slowly or climb stairs. But it is too early to say when and whether she will race again this season. Shiffrin fell during her home race, the giant slalom in Killington, at the end of November and suffered a severe stab wound in her stomach. She has been out since then. Last Thursday she had to undergo a “small unexpected operation,” as she announced on Instagram. The recovery did not go as hoped. Fluid had to be removed and a muscle tear near the pelvis had to be treated, Shiffrin reported. The 29-year-old is currently recovering at her home in Colorado. Shiffrin currently has 99 World Cup victories. In Killington she was on her way to breaking the 100 success mark, which had long been considered unattainable, before her fall slowed her down sharply.