Mikaela Shiffrin, queen of world skiing: World Cup mortgaged

Mikaela Shiffrin is dominating this women’s ski season: the World Cup is almost mortgaged and we are still in December (difficult for Petra Vlhova and Sofia Goggia comeback) and would be the fifth of an incredible career despite being only 27 years old (not forgetting two gold medals Olympic and six World Championships and various specialty Cups). Moreover “Her Majesty” (engaged to another champion of world skiing, the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde also winner of an overall World Cup) is at 79 races won and we are less than 3 from the record of his compatriot Lindsay Voon. The American champion – a true icon of skiing and world sport – also has something Italian in her heart: sympathy for the Juventus.









Mikaela Shiffrin and that Forza Juve of the queen of world skiing

How much of a black and white fan she is Lindsay Vonn it is not known, but his sympathy for Juve gave it to the social acts a post from 2019: photos in which he dribbled with the gloves of Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, a few hours before the start of the Champions League match between Juventus and Ajax. “The moment you realize that the incredible Juventus goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, is your Reusch teammate!” he wrote, noting the joint sponsor. Finally adding good luck to the Bianconeri with the last hashtag that revealed his faith: #Go Juve.



