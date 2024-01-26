Mikaela Shiffrin: downhill skiing interrupted in Cortina: scary fall for the American skier

The first free descent in Cortina was interrupted for a few minutes due to a scary fall by Mikaela Shiffrin (Federica Brignone was also out). The American champion went out on a curve and crashed violently into the protective nets. Her Majesty remained on the ground for a few minutes and there were moments of great tension and concern, then she got up and he tried to walk but was unable to rest his left leg. Shortly afterwards the helicopter lifted off.



Mikaela Shiffrin's injury could call everything into question in the race for the Ski World Cup where the 28-year-old American (considered the strongest female competitor of all time) was a strong favorite to win for the sixth time in her career. A couple of weeks in Wengen, a scary Downhill flight ended the season of her boyfriend, the 31-year-old Norwegian champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. “I suffered many injuries, including a pretty severe laceration in my calf with some nerve damage that required emergency surgery, and a shoulder dislocation. I'll spare you the photos of the laceration, as I'm not sure many of you could stomach them “, he wrote on social media.

