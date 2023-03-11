The American skier Mikaela Shiffrin broke the record for victories in the World Cup this Saturday, with 87, after winning the slalom test at the Are station, where the previous day she had equaled the record of the Swede Ingemar Stenmark by winning the giant . With the World Cup overall already mathematically conquered, Shiffrin was only fighting against herself and against history in the same place where she achieved her first victory eleven years ago. Since then, her career had already led her to surpass, on January 24, the also American Lindsay Vonn as the woman who had stood on the top of the podium the most times (82).

Where Vonn is daring, almost reckless, Shiffrin, from Vail, Colorado, in the Rockies, is prudent; where Vonn is pure physical strength, she fights with the snow, and her favorite test is the descent, the risk, the speed. Shiffrin is metaphysical, she has touch, she understands herself with the snow, she feels it under her skis in the slalom, what is most hers, pure technique and control, and she slides like no one else. Vonn knows no fear and she likes the world of celebrities; Shiffrin wakes up in a sweat because he dreams that he forgot to ski and he needs to go quickly to the slopes to prove that it was all a nightmare, and he also lives in fear of falling and hurting himself, and of being in pain, he hates pain. Vonn was born for speed; Shiffrin only ventured into downhill and super-giant when she had been winning slaloms and giants for five years. “I hate risk,” he says.

His next challenge then became Stenmark, who achieved his feat between 1974 and 1989 by adding 46 victories in giant and 40 in slalom. Equaling his record, he has not missed the next opportunity that has come his way to overtake him on a day where he already took the lead during the first descent (50.93); followed by the Swedish Anna Swenn Larsson (51.62) and the Swiss Wendy Holdener (51.87).

In the second Shiffrin dropped to fifth with a time of 50.84, just behind Holdener (50.82). Despite this, it was enough to claim the final victory, with the Swiss skier being second and the Swedish Swenn Larsson third after finishing eleventh in the last of the descents. Regardless of her milestone, the American continues to expand her lead at the head of the overall discipline with 885 points. In second place Holdener is now positioned with 610 points and opens the gap with the Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who left without scoring and remains at 530.

