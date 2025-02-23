The 100th victory of Mikaela Shiffrin in the Alpine World Cup not only reflects her eternal work ethic. But the way there also shows how fragile and little of course such a milestone is.

WHe tries to make the sporty life’s work of the ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin more tangible with numbers leads to the opposite: their achievements can be even less tangible with every statistics. She started 278 times in an alpine World Cup race, 155 times she was on the podium, 100 times on the highest elevation, 63 times of it in slalom – on Sunday, in the slalom of Sestriere, the 29 -year -old American climbed this summit, which many thought long for unreachable.