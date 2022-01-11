Shiffrin was fifth after the first run won by the Slovakian leader. She more than made up for that difference in the second run. Shiffrin, who recovered from a corona infection, had to shed tears after her victory. It was a consolation for Vlhova that she already secured the overall victory in the slalom.
Shiffrin does lead the overall World Cup standings with 55 points ahead of Vlhova. Germany’s Lena Dürr was third in Schladming.
After her 47th slalom victory, Shiffrin no longer has to share the record for most wins in one discipline with Ingmar Stenmark. The Swedish skiing legend was 46 times the best in giant slalom in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
