Erika Villalobos decided to end her relationship with Aldo Miyashiro after the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ was caught by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV la firma’ kissing the former reporter of his program, Fiorella Retiz. After her separation, the actors preferred not to comment on the issue for the well-being of their children. Currently, the name of one of her heirs from the now ex-couple has become trend in the last few hours. In this note, we reveal the reason for which this young man caused commotion among social media users.

Who is the son of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro?

In 2022, Michael, son of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, surprised after his foray into theater with a play directed by his father. On that occasion, the heir of the popular ‘Chino’ maintained that acting was always a fundamental part of his life and that his parents did not fully support him at the beginning.

“I have always been related to art. What remained with me was the conviction, the desire to always do it. I remember that my parents were not happy with the idea, but in the end it is what I want to do and it is what they have supported me in. “The happiness for having debuted in a special production is very great,” he commented. Michael.

Given this, the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ spoke out. “For me it’s a pride and a joy, but he’s going to have to defend himself on the court. He knows it, it’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to be guiding him there.” It should be noted that in March of this year Erika Villalobos He was encouraged to present his son before the cameras Michael and she was very proud of her plans to break into the artistic world.

Why did Mikael, son of Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, become a trend?

Some days ago, America TV announced that Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos They will become the protagonists of their new soap opera ‘Forgive me’. In this production by Michelle Alexander, the actors’ eldest son will make his debut, Michael.

Without a doubt, Mikael’s presence in this novel became a trend on networks, since for the first time he will make his talent known on the small screen and it will be together with his two parents.

What role will Mikael Miyashiro Villalobos play in the novel ‘Perdóname’?

America TV released a second preview of the soap opera ‘Perdóname’. In this video, the role of each actor was known. Erika Villalobos will play Lara, who is the partner of Aquiles ‘Lito’ Acosta, a character played by Aldo Miyashiro, the same one who will go to prison after being accused of the murder of Pablo Ferrara.

For its part, Mikael Miyashiro Villalobos will play the role of son of Lara and Aquiles Acosta As in real life. The plot of this production by Michelle Alexander revolves around ‘Lito’ wanting to get his family back, but the mother of his heir now has a new life.