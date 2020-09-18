Singer Mika holds a press conference in Bourges, April 12, 2016 (photo illustration). (GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

On August 4, the Beirut port area was the scene of two huge explosions. The blast of the blasts is felt for tens of kilometers around, and causes the collapse of many buildings. The human toll stands at more than 190 dead and more than 6,500 injured.

“I Love Beirut” is a special concert for Mika. His own way, not only to contribute to the reconstruction of the city, the totality of the proceeds being donated to the Lebanese Red Cross and to the association Save The Children UK “who are extremely active in Lebanon and Beirut at the moment “, explains the singer. This concert will also be his way of telling “the story of what is happening there. he must also communicate what is happening there using music and create empathy. I think that is also very important, and music can do that. “

Mika returns to Elodie Suigo’s microphone, moved, on this dark day. He is in Rome for work and says that in the morning, when he wakes up, he exchanges photos on Twitter with his fans to celebrate the four years of his last concert in Baalbek (Lebanon). A few hours later, the joy gives way to amazement: “LThe same evening I am looking at the images and videos of the explosion in the port. So that was a big contrast between the two things I was looking at that same day in Beirut. It almost hit me in the stomach. “

This visceral pain Mika explains it simply. Born in Beirut during the war in 1983, his parents quickly expatriated and settled in France. In this new country, they frequent the Lebanese diaspora, so the link with their country of birth is maintained.

There was a whole part of my life which was a life transplanted from people who before lived in Beirut and because of the war were in Paris. Even though I never lived in Beirut, it was still part of the domestic culture.

On September 10, in the same area, a huge fire broke out. Red Cross humanitarian packages go up in smoke: “It’s another blow with people who are already exasperated and really need more help. “

The situation there is extremely fragile. There are 300,000 people who have lost their homes. The crisis is serious and deep, that’s why I’m getting involved

To give us a foretaste of the festivities, he drops the names of a few surprises: “Kylie Minogue, Fanny Ardant, Louane, Rufus Wainwright, Danna Paola “… and tells, elated, that this show, he wrote and produced himself from his kitchen “with a very small team and it became very big. “is almost incredulous that he adds: “Now I can tell you that the total troop has over 283 people “. And maybe 284 including his mother who watches over him from afar. “I Love Beirut “will take place on Saturday from 9 p.m. It’s here to take a ticket and participate in the reconstruction of Beirut. For the “I Love Beirut” kitty on GoFundMe, it’s here.