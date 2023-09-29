Mika Moring’s victims | A twist in the disappearance case: The police found clothes in the forest that might belong to Saara Arva

Researcher Antti Aamuvuori, who was on site during the search, says that the findings were made based on clues.

Police has found pieces of clothing in the forest, which are suspected to possibly belong to the person who disappeared in 2019 Saara to Arva. Arva is suspected to have been forced Mika Moring’s the victim of a homicide.

The researcher who was on site during the search Antti Aamuvuori says that the discoveries were made in searches that were launched based on eyewitness tips.

“It’s still hard to say which clothes we’re talking about,” says Aamuvuori.

Due to reasons related to the preliminary investigation, Aamuvuori does not say in more detail where the clothes or parts of the clothes were found.

“We talk more about fabrics,” he says.

Senior constable Toni Tarkiainen and the cadaver dog Viksu investigate the forest strip around the Neituri canal.

Viksu is going through a beach crash in the researched area. See also Harassment Suek closes investigation into Anni Vuohijoki's suspected violation - "No case involved"

Eastern Finland this week the police were looking for Saara Arva in Pohjois Savo.

In extensive searches based on eyewitnesses’ observations, Arva was searched for in the area between Neituri canal, Vesanto and Tervo. The search began on Tuesday and ended at noon on Friday

Next examines the clothes. First, they have to be quickly brought to a place where the garment, which has been in the forest for years, will not get moldy. After that, the clothing items are photographed and DNA samples are taken from them.

“No stone is left unturned,” Aamuvuori states.

Technical after the investigation, the police plan and conduct a new ground search. Due to the approaching winter, the search will probably be carried out in the spring.

Aamuvuori says that Arva’s case is one of the most challenging cases he has encountered during his 20-year career as a researcher.

Difficult forest terrain and the extent of the area create a special challenge for searches.

“The terrain is very difficult. It would be easy to carry out a search in an area of ​​one hectare, even in difficult terrain, but now the area is really large.”

The HS cameraman who was there on Wednesday Sami Kero described the terrain as very dense and difficult to navigate.

The terrain in the researched area is difficult to navigate, dense forest.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Esko Salo told earlier to HS, that there can be a distance of up to 100 kilometers between observations made from Arva.

The police have previously said that Arva was traveling with another person in a black Audi passenger car at the time of her disappearance.

He was known to have stayed in the summer and early autumn of 2019 in the Vesanto–Tervo–Konnevesi area and to have camped in forest plots and near water bodies, among other things.

I guess suspect of disappearance Mika Moring has previously been convicted of two different crimes involving different victims. He is also suspected of being the 28-year-old who disappeared in Salo in Varsinais-Suomi in August 2022 Katja Miinalainen of killing.

In May, the Helsinki District Court sentenced Moring to six years in prison for sexual and violent crimes against seven different women.

According to the Helsinki District Court, Moring had deliberately and quite systematically driven his Audi car in the evening or at night looking for rides from women he did not know in the inner city of Helsinki. Moring had tried to involve women who were in a vulnerable position.

In June, the district court of Kanta-Häme sentenced Moring to two years in prison for two counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty and assault.

In addition, Moring has previously been convicted of violence against several women. He has also been placed under several restraining orders to protect his female friends or loved ones.