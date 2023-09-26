Mika Moring | Saara Arva was last seen on a remote canal – This is the area where the police are looking for a missing woman

Saara Arva is suspected of being the victim of a murder. They are looking for him this week in a large, sparsely populated area in Pohjois Savo.

Police started this week Sarah Arvan searches in Pohjois Savo.

Observations of Arva, who disappeared in 2019, have been received from eyewitnesses. The Eastern Finland police started based on them on Tuesday extensive searcheswhich are located especially in the Vesanto and Tervo areas, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Esko Salo.

Arva is suspected of being the victim of a murder.

“We have received several tips from individual locations, which we are now going through with four police dogs. Last spring, we went with the dogs to see a few places based on hints,” says Salo.

The search began on Tuesday at the Neituri canal connecting Konnevesi and Keitele, where 35-year-old Arva from Helsinki was last seen on August 31, 2019.

Police has said earlier that Arva was traveling with another person in a black Audi passenger car at the time of her disappearance.

He was known to have stayed in the summer and early autumn of 2019 in the Vesanto–Tervo–Konnevesi area and to have camped in forest plots and near water bodies, among other things.

The police have previously said that Arva’s murder is suspected of being convicted of several sexual and violent crimes against women Mika Moringa.

Quests is done in a large area with a lot of water and forest. The largest urban areas there are Vesanto and Tervo, both of which have less than 2,000 people.

There have been sightings of the missing Arva from different parts of the area, and based on clues, he has been seen both moving and camping in the area. There may be a distance of up to 100 kilometers between observations, explains Salo.

“First they may have been seen in the Vesanto area, and the next day in Tervo. They have had very little contact with others,” Salo describes.

Mainly, the police have received tips related to the case from random passers-by, such as hikers or other people who move around in nature.

Investigator Antti Aamuvuori says that the searches, which lasted for several days, had not yielded results as of Tuesday early afternoon. The search is scheduled to continue on Tuesday at least until dark.

On Tuesday, the search party mapped both terrain and water bodies in the area of ​​the Neituri canal. To investigate this area, the party has two boats and one police dog.

The search on the Neituri channel will probably continue on Wednesday as well.

“With these prospects, we will be able to look at the canal area in the next few days. We will have to change our plans if the wind is strong. The wind affects the boats, because it is more difficult to steer the boat if there are strong waves.”

At the moment the area is being searched for traces that may be related to the case of Arva’s disappearance.

“For example, there can be clothes or camping accessories.”

Aamuvuori describes that searches are carried out thoroughly in the terrain and in the water.

“Searches take an awful lot of time, and nothing happens quickly. This is not just a walk in the woods, because we really look closely at the area. Once we search an area, we don’t have to go to the same area again.”

Police has urged those moving in the search area to contact the police if they find something in nature that does not belong there.

“If there are, for example, hunters, mushroom pickers or berry pickers in the area who come across things that don’t belong in nature, such as women’s clothes, you can contact the police’s hotline numbers with a low threshold.”

Director of investigations According to Esko Salo, the police has heard Mika Moring again about the case of Saara Arva’s disappearance.

Nothing new has emerged in the police interrogations, says Salo.

Mika Moring has previously been convicted of two different crimes involving different victims. He is also suspected of being the 28-year-old who disappeared in Salo in Varsinais-Suomi in August 2022 Katja Miinalainen of killing.

In May, the Helsinki district court sentenced Moring to six years in prison for sexual and violent crimes against seven different women.

According to the Helsinki district court, Moring had deliberately and quite plannedly moved in his Audi car in the evening or at night, looking for a ride from women he did not know in the inner city of Helsinki. Moring had tried to involve women who were in a vulnerable position.

In June, the district court of Kanta-Häme sentenced Moring to two years in prison for two counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty and assault.

In addition, Moring has previously been convicted of violence against several women. He has also been placed under several restraining orders to protect his female friends or loved ones.