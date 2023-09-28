Mika Moring | Clues lead to this place – The police are looking for Saara Arva’s body in very difficult terrain

HS cameraman Sami Kero, who is there, says that the terrain is very dense and difficult to navigate: “In an hour, we have advanced about two kilometers.”

Four dogs, four dog handlers and two tactical researchers. It’s a group looking for a missing person in 2019 Saara Arvaa in North Savo this week. Arva is suspected to have been forced Mika Moring’s the victim of a homicide.

Arva is being searched for in the area between Neituri canal, Vesanto and Tervo. The search began on Tuesday in the Neituri channel and has continued there and in the surrounding area on Wednesday as well, says the researcher present Antti Aamuvuori.

“The search has started right from eight to nine in the morning. So far, Arva has not been found,” says Aamuvuori.

Senior constable Toni Tarkiainen and the cadaver dog Viksu investigate the forest strip around the Neituri canal.

Viksu found a plastic box on the ground. Tarkiainen describes the box and notes its location.

Viksu found this plastic box in the middle of needles and moss cover.

Searches are carried out both in water bodies and in terrain based on clues. In both, the dog handler practically draws a route in the area to be searched, where the dog searches for Arva, Aamuvuori describes.

“The areas to be searched are reviewed so that no point is missed. However, there are even areas in the terrain impassable for dogs, where we cannot go. Searching in difficult terrain is really slow,” says Aamuvuori.

The 35-year-old Arva from Helsinki was last seen on the Neituri channel connecting Konnevesi and Keitele on August 31, 2019.

Viksu is going through a beach crash in the researched area.

When the strip has been explored, Viksu has to go back to the car to wait for a new task.

Viksu gets paid a fortune for his work.

Present which is the descriptor of HS Sami Kero says that the terrain is very dense and difficult to navigate.

“During the hour, we have advanced about two kilometers.”

Kero says that two dogs search in the water and two in the terrain surrounding the canal.

“We follow the dog’s nose so that the entire area is looked through.”

The terrain in the researched area is difficult to navigate, dense forest.

Toni Tarkiainen follows Viksu’s progress in the forest with the help of a GPS locator.

The searches have so far yielded no results.

“The dogs have not smelled body odors. So far, only one larger candy box has been found in the terrain.”

One resident brought the piece of cloth he found to the police. According to the resident, a piece of fabric, probably a piece of sleeve, was found on Tuesday morning in the woods near the courtyard.

Police started the extensive search for Saara Arva, who disappeared in 2019, in Pohjois Savo on Tuesday. The search began based on several new individual tips.

The police have previously said that Arva was traveling with another person in a black Audi passenger car at the time of her disappearance.

He was known to have stayed in the summer and early autumn of 2019 in the Vesanto–Tervo–Konnevesi area and to have camped in forest plots and near water bodies, among other things.

The police have urged those moving in the search area to contact the police if they find something in nature that does not belong there.

The police have previously said that the suspect in Arva’s murder is Moringi, who has been convicted of several sexual and violent crimes against women.

In addition to the forest, the police are looking for Saara Arvan from Ruum in the Neituri canal area.

Vesanton the owner of the Teboil gas station in the church village Marko Kauppinen says on the phone that the search for Arva has not become a big topic of conversation among the villagers.

“Surprisingly little has been said about the subject. Maybe now it has been noticed that a police car is driving a tank with a boat behind it,” Kauppinen says.

The police have reserved time for the search until Friday. Aamuvuori says that new clues and observations about Arva are constantly coming to them, and searches are guided based on them.

“The search will continue until Arva is found,” Aamuvuori states.

On Järvi’s back, there is also the corpse dog Jehkas.

I guess Mika Moring, the suspect in the disappearance, has previously been convicted of two different crimes involving different victims. He is also suspected of being the 28-year-old who disappeared in Salo in Varsinais-Suomi in August 2022 Katja Miinalainen of killing.

In May, the Helsinki district court sentenced Moring to six years in prison for sexual and violent crimes against seven different women.

According to the Helsinki district court, Moring had deliberately and quite plannedly moved in his Audi car in the evening or at night, looking for a ride from women he did not know in the inner city of Helsinki. Moring had tried to involve women who were in a vulnerable position.

In June, the district court of Kanta-Häme sentenced Moring to two years in prison for two counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty and assault.

In addition, Moring has previously been convicted of violence against several women. He has also been placed under several restraining orders to protect his female friends or loved ones.

Correction 28.9. 8:00 a.m.: Marko Kauppinen keeps Teboil in Vesanno, not in Tervo, as the article said earlier.