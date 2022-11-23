With his second F1 championship, Verstappen joins a nice list of drivers, think of Jim Clark, Alberto Ascari and also Mika Häkkinen. The latter thinks that the self-confidence Max Verstappen will get from second championship will ‘absolutely’ push him to achieve even better things. At the same time, he warns Verstappen about a well-known pitfall of the world championship.

Häkkinen spoke to TopGear on the weekend of the Abu Dhabi GP: ‘Winning a world championship [voor] the first time is a great experience. Winning a second gives you even more confidence to perform. You automatically start taking more risks, more calculated risks. You know after winning the championship that you can take actions that you haven’t done before.’

Häkkinen warns Verstappen

According to the Finnish driver, however, there is a pitfall lurking for the champions. “It’s often when you’re a world champion that you look at yourself and think ‘I’m perfect, I don’t need to improve’, but that’s not true. You have to constantly look at how you can improve and I’m sure Max does,” says Häkkinen.

The ’98 and ’99 F1 champion thinks it’s a ‘natural process’ that champions want to get better and better: ‘When we all get up in the morning, we never think ‘today I’m going to perform worse than yesterday’. We want to improve ourselves, in whatever.’ Pretty comprehensive answers for someone who, as a racing driver, was known for, er, the exact opposite.