Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has recently made her Instagram account public. His photos go viral without taking any time. Javed Jafri’s son Mizan Jafri’s name has been associated with Navya for some time. Both remain in the limelight due to talk of being in a relationship. In an interview, Mijan Jafri talked about relationship and marriage with Navya.

In the conversation with Zoom, Mizan was asked that if you were given the option that whom would you choose from Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Pandey to kill, marry and hook up? Mijan says that he would like to marry Navya, hook up with Sara Ali Khan and kill he would like Ananya Pandey.

In the same interview, Mijan also talked about adding names with Navya. He said why should I adopt when there is no relationship between us. There is also a relationship of friendship, there is not only a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Even if we are spotted together at some place, it does not mean that both of us are dating each other.

Please tell that Mijan and Navya were studying together in New York. In 2019, the two were spotted together on a film date, after which their linkup roomers came under discussion. Mizan made his Bollywood debut this year. He was seen in the film ‘Malal’ with Sharamin Sehgal.