Last year a new company title was launched MyHoyo called Genshin Impact. This one has game mechanics very similar to those of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a gacha system to get new characters. All in a huge open world full of magic and fantasy.

Throughout this year, Genshin Impact It has become quite popular and its characters have become icons for some people. This fame has seen the game and its characters receive tributes in the form of cosplay or even very similar mobile titles. However, we never believed that they would have a product like the one we will show them.

Genshin Impact will accompany you on your ‘adventures’ outside the game

It is quite common that when a game becomes a success, companies quickly launch thousands of products to generate more profits. From key chains, clothing, and even suitcases, we’ve always seen a wide variety of these. But Genshin Impact it may be the first video game with condoms featuring his image.

As they read it, Genshin Impact It will no longer only inspire you to become an adventurer, it will also encourage you to have sex safely. The creation of MyHoyo has inspired the creation of a line of condoms in whose package (without chance) we can find one of the best-known characters of its cast.

Condom packaging has the character, Zhongli, who is a god who has a powerful shield which he uses to protect all the members of his party. Now it will not only protect those from Genshin Impact, if not yours too. Also, these condoms were made without the use of harmful chemicals.

These STD prevention tools were created by a fan named Gaikotsukiri, who shared them in Twitter. According to him, the cost of production was somewhat high, but it is worth it once you look at the quality of his materials. Maybe some fans of Genshin Impact are encouraged to buy them just for the hilarity of the matter, but some more may want to use them to have the protection of Zhongli in the act.

For more similar news, we recommend:

[Fuente]