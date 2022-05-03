Bologna Calcio, with a tweet, announces that the coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been discharged from Sant’Orsola and has returned to his home

Caution is always the watchword, but what is certain is that Sinisa Mihajlovic, the Bologna coach who is battling leukemia, has been discharged and returned to his home. The Emilian team took care of the announcement, which in a tweet also revealed that the coach’s conditions are good.

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

News that can only do happy everyone, fans and even opponents. Sinisa Mihajlovic has returned home to his family after nearly two months of hospitalization.

It was fine Marchin fact, when the former Lazio and Inter player had been hospitalized again at the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic in Bologna, to undergo yet another treatment for acute myeloid leukemia diagnosed 3 years ago.

Now that treatment is over and, finding the Serbian in ‘good general condition‘, the doctors agreed to his resignation.

To announce it was his second family: the Bologna Football. The team from the Emilian capital, of which Sinisa has been the coach for several seasons now, has published a tweetwriting:

Today Sinisa Mihajlovic was discharged from the Sant’Orsola Hospital, in good general conditions. Come on Mister, we are with you ❤️💙

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s relationship with his players

To be happy with this news, in addition of course to his wife Arianna and all his family, there are the players of Bologna.

The same ones who a few days earlier, after the incredible victory against the Italian champions Inter, had made one surprise beautiful to their leader.

They had gone to the courtyard of Sant’Orsola and, with a loud voice, they had raised gods choirs for the coach and the very longs applause.

Ironicallythe coach had said that those at the hospital did not want to release him anymore, since without him the team has practically never lost a game.

Now there will be days of calm, in which the former champion will stay at home with his family. Knowing him, however, everyone knows that already can’t wait to be back to breathe the smell of freshly cut grass and give advice to his players, in a season finale that, despite the salvation already achieved, deserves to be honored to the fullest.