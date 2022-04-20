Difficult days those of Sinisa Mihajlovic, hospitalized at Sant’Orsola: the surprise of his wife Arianna makes the champion smile

The struggle for survival of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The former Inter and Lazio player and current Bologna coach, as everyone knows, is hospitalized for treatments that should prevent an aggressive return of leukemia with which he has been struggling for years. In these difficult days, he has received a very sweet surprise from his wife Arianna.

Of battles, in the course of his life, Sinisa Mihajlovic has faced many, indeed many. Originally from the former Yugoslavia, he had lived there in the first person from a very young age war. Experience what, as you have said several times, has forged and strengthened it.

Then there were the battles on the field, when as a footballer with the Lazio and Inter shirts he has always shown his tenacity and discipline. Characteristics that everyone has found in him even in his current profession of trainer.

For some years life has decided that Sinisa did not have enough and placed him in front of theyet another obstacle. This time the opponent to be defeated was not an army, poverty, or the opponents on the green rectangle.

This time there was a very aggressive disease to contend with: leukemia.

The Serbian champion discovered he was ill in the early months of 2019 and he had announced it, in tears, during a moving press conference.

Since that day, from his words, it has been possible to notice the great one courage and the will to live of the sample, who eventually got the better of leukemia.

Sinisa Mihajlovic hospitalized again

A few weeks ago, the Bologna coach was hospitalized again. The risk that the disease could become more aggressive than before is more concrete than ever and, for this reason, he had to start a new path of treatment.

The surprise of his wife Arianna

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

Sinisa necessarily had to take a break and leave the reins of his Bologna to the trusted deputy Emilio De Leowho in two games managed to snatch two draws against Milan and Juventus.

The coach, meanwhile, continues to stay by the side of his boys from his room in the Sant’Orsola hospital, never failing to make his presence and proximity to the players.

But he too is receiving plenty of affection and closeness. Not just the players, friends and fans, but above all his own familyit never makes him feel alone in this fight.

His wife Ariannawith whom he has been married since 1995, yesterday visited Sinisa warming the apparently gruff and cold heart of the coach.

You have to be tough without ever losing tenderness ❤️ You are a soft hearted Lion ❤️ Surprise

What is most striking about the post published by Arianna herself, more than anything else, is the dazzling smile on Mihajlovic’s face. A smile that bodes well for everyone.