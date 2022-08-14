Sinisa recriminates especially for the first half Mihajlovic . The advantage, the extra man and the opportunities of De Silvestri and Sansone could definitively address the Olimpico challenge, instead the expulsion of Soumaoro at the end of the first half allowed Lazio to believe again and overturn in the second half with the two a one final. Mihajlovic’s words at the press conference:

“We did everything, we had to close it in the first half and we had the opportunities to do it – his analysis – Stupid yellow cards were taken and Soumaoro would have changed him at half-time. In the second half the game was balanced and I think we have lost an opportunity to score three points. The fact of not closing games has been dragging on us for a long time. “