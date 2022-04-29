The Bologna players reached Sinisa Mihajlovic in the hospital to celebrate the victory against the reigning Italian champions

The messages and gestures of affection and closeness that Sinisa Mihajlovic he is receiving in these last difficult months, they are innumerable and one more moving than the other. The Bologna coach, hospitalized at the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic in the Emilian capital, received a surprise visit from all his players. A gesture that moved him.

Without fear and with enormous courage. This is how Mihajlovic, former Lazio and Inter player and current Bologna coach, decided to tackle this huge obstacle that life has decided to put before him.

He was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in early 2019 and has since fought with all his might to be able to defeat this unwanted guest.

Fight that at the beginning had also had a positive result, given that after a transplant and the necessary treatments the disease it seemed to have disappeared forever.

Unfortunately, however, this was not the case. A few weeks ago the coach announced that he had to hospitalize againalso at the Sant’Orsola Malpighi hospital in Bologna, to undergo again the treatments that should beconspire the most aggressive return leukemia.

The surprises in Sinisa Mihajlovic

In all of this, Sinisa Mihajolovic is not never been alone. She has always had hers by her side family and his ladsthe Bologna players who continue to follow and lead despite not being able to be present with them on the pitch and in the locker room.

In this difficult period there are several surprises that the Serbian coach has received and that they can only have done him good. A few days ago he had touched his wife Arianna, who had presented herself in her hospital room.

Yesterday, however, it was his players’ turn. After the home victory against the reigning Italian champions Inter, all the players and the staff of the rossoblu team didn’t think about it for a moment to whom to dedicate the three points won. to

En masse they reached the square in front of the hospital and, loudly, they sang choirs and applause right towards their leader.

Sinisa looked out and remained without words in front of that scene. Scene that has it movedas seen in the images recorded in a video released in the last hours on the web.

A special moment therefore, for a special person who has certainly gained further strength from this gesture that will be necessary for the continuation of his struggle.