The former Bologna coach was at the presentation of the Bohemian’s autobiography. Who throws a jab at Juve: “The Turin public prosecutor’s office is always a little smarter than the others. The situation doesn’t hurt me for the Bianconeri, but for the football system.”

Almost fifty years of football told, as always, outspoken. Zdenek Zeman’s career has been a long one, spent in search of a good game but above all with the aim of entertaining the fans, because despite everything football “remains of the people and those who love it”. The Bohemian today presented his biography “Beauty is priceless”, written together with the deputy director of the Gazzetta Andrea Di Caro and with the contribution of many characters who have been part of the history of the coach who left from Prague. A book that initially would have preferred “to be written post mortem”, before having second thoughts for fear of a narrative too distant from reality: “Everyone likes beauty – explains the technician in front of a packed audience – but sometimes to defend beauty you need courage. I think I’ve always had it.” See also Mihajlovic attacks Cagliari: "So cleverness won, but it's better to be honest"

sea ​​of ​​affection — Over one hundred people attended the presentation of the book – staged in Rome, at the Libraccio bookshop – including enthusiasts, fans and former footballers. In addition to the historical collaborators Cangelosi and Ferola, numerous pupils of the Bohemian master were present at the event: from Eusebio Di Francesco to Luigi Di Biagio, passing through Roberto Favalli, Luca Marchegiani and Nando Orsi. All passed by Zeman’s dreadful training sessions: “In Foggia we got a culture at work – explains Rambaudi – at the beginning we were sick, during the training camp we got to vomiting from fatigue. But when we arrived in Serie A, thanks to his teachings we understood that at certain levels we could stay there ”. Di Biagio presses him: “If he had changed a little something in his solid convictions, I’m sure he would have managed Real Madrid”. Di Francesco, on the other hand, publicly thanked “his mentor”: “I am proud to be considered a Zemanian coach, I have never tried to imitate him but I let myself be inspired by him. He made me understand that I had the means to do this job ”. See also Fenucci: "Sinisa is convinced of the plans. We want an increasingly competitive Bologna"

Miha surprise — The most moving moment was the surprise organized for the coach by Sinisa Mihajlovic, who popped up behind the Bohemian at the start of the event. Zeman and Miha greeted each other with a hug, accompanied by a long applause from those present: “He hasn’t won trophies on the field but in reality he has won much more than the others – Mihajlovic’s words – he has valued many players, entertaining the fans and bringing something new to Italy. Before his arrival in Serie A, he played in order not to lose, after that things changed. He left a mark ”. A speech that also scratched the zest of Zeman, who appeared visibly excited.

Chaos Juve — Zeman, on the other hand, doesn’t get upset when asked about the earthquake that shook the Juventus galaxy, after the resignation of president Agnelli and the entire Juventus board of directors: “It’s always the Turin prosecutor’s office that moves first, it’s a little smarter than the others – he says throwing the first jab -. Juve is often in the headlines and in the prosecutors’ offices. The situation hurts me but not for them, it hurts for the football system. I don’t think that only Juve has problems in football, or is the only one to act in a certain way, but other public prosecutors are needed, like the one in Turin”. Despite the passing of time, the Bohemian hasn’t lost the will to fight. See also Cairo: "Sinisa you are strong, do not fear". From Ibra to Mou, affection and courage

