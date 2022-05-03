Mihajlovic, his resignation from Sant’Orsola and his return to Bologna

The rossoblù coach was finally discharged fromSant’Orsola Hospital. Complex weeks for Mihajlovic: from the spectrum of leukemia who returns to hospitalization for thirty-four days. Now, however, the situation seems to have returned to normal, the values ​​and analyzes of the coach are comforting and the worst seems to be behind us. After a month of intensive care, Sinisa he will spend a few days surrounded by his affections and then return to his Bolognaundefeated team in six games.

Mihajlovic, the posts full of affection on Instagram

After one month’s hospitalization, Sinisa he was welcomed with open arms by his loved ones. The comment on Instagram of his is not long in coming Arianna: “What about your smile… and your eyes? They talk…”. The post of the daughter is not late Virginia: “Welcome back grandpa, we missed you”. Like this tweets his Bologna: “Come on Mister, we’re with you”.

