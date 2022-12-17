Rome – Sunday 18 December in the Campidoglio will be open to the public from 10am to 6pm burial chamber for Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away yesterday at the age of 53. It will be time to say goodbye to the former champion and coach, remembered by all for his tenacity and kind soul.

Today on social media, the family has chosen to greet their husband, father and grandfather by dedicating poems and letters to him. «When you are no longer part of me, I will cut out many small stars from your memory. Then the sky will be so beautiful that the whole world will fall in love with the night,” wrote his wife Arianna Mihajlovic in a post.



«When you are no longer part of me, I will cut out many small stars from your memory. Then the sky will be so beautiful that the whole world will fall in love with the night," wrote his wife Arianna Mihajlovic in a post.

THE Sinisa’s funeral will instead take place on Monday in Rome: the function will be held at 11 at Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Piazza Esedra. To allow participation, the federal council was postponed to 1.30 pm. While awaiting the last farewell, the Football Federation has announced that, on the occasion of all the matches of the football championships scheduled for the weekend in Italy (including the postponements on Monday), a minute’s silence has been arranged to remember the warrior.





Antalya Sampdoria: Stankovic at Mihajlovic’s funeral, friendly match with Dresden postponed. The video: warm-up and match From our correspondent Damiano Basso

This morning the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò, arriving at the Paideia clinic to greet Sinisa, remembered him as «a little younger than me, this already makes you think. We’ve known each other for 25 years, since he started his playing career. We are all really much sadder, the man has surpassed the player and the manageralready huge in itself. He called me a few days ago to ask me for an unexpected courtesy regarding his son, he makes us understand the love for the family despite having knowledge of what was happening. Maybe that’s why he’s even bigger.”