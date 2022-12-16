Genoa – The drama of Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died today at the age of 53 of leukemia, has deeply affected the Sampdoria world. And there are so many reactions from his former teammates and also from his former footballers to this terrible news. Simone Vergassola he played with Sinisa at Samp from 1996 to 1998: «I am very sorry – said the current assistant coach of Bari – He was a young man who would still have given so much to the world of football. Behind his armor, there was a person with great values, who loved his life and his family, a very good man. On the pitch he always had the right word to encourage you, he was my mother hen for two years and when I scored my first goal in Serie A at Parma he gave an interview speaking very well of me: “It’s not easy to play against Vergassola in training”. And this thing pleased a young man like me very much».

Moreno Mannini he was Sinisa’s partner in the department for 4 years, from 1994 to 1998, and now he is heartbroken like many ex blucerchiati: «Sinisa was as strong as a bull. Unfortunately, life always reserves these negative, unimaginable and unexpected things. I remember him as an always cheerful boy, with a smile. I was lucky enough to sleep in the same room and will always remember it fondly. Hugs to the family.”

Particularly moved too Matthew Sereni who played with Mihajlovic at Samp from 1995 to 1997: “Today is one of the saddest days of my life: a part of me has died, a friend of a thousand battles and a man of the past”. Marcello Castellini he was Sinisa’s partner at Samp from 1997 to 1998 and then had him as coach at Bologna in 2008/2009: «It’s a very sad day. Sinisa leaves us with an unfillable void, he proved to be a man to the end and was an example for many people who suffer ». Nicola Pozzi he had Mihajlovic as coach at the beginning of 2014: «I had him for only one month but it was enough for me to get to know the person that everyone could appreciate in the world of football. With his battle he gave us a great teaching. It was a privilege to know him.”

Emiliano Viviano he entrusted his memory of Sinisa to social media, who coached him at Sampdoria and then also wanted him at Sporting Lisbon: «Thanks mister for what you gave me on the pitch but above all thanks Sinisa for the values ​​I learned from you and from a few others in this football world. I love you”.