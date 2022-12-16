Minute of silence for the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic before the friendly match in Dubai between Liverpool and AC Milan, the club that the Serbian coach coached in the 2015/2016 season. The director of the Rossoneri technical area, Paolo Maldini, was particularly moved and with shining eyes. On commentary for Dazn a great friend of his, Dario Marcolin, who couldn’t hold back his tears: “It’s hard to find the words: great man, great person. I lived the last three days in which he fought until the end, a big hug to him and to his family”.



