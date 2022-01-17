The coach explains the difficult moment of the rossoblù: “For two weeks we haven’t trained as we should, our physical condition is lacking and we struggle against more technical teams.”
The bad moment of Bologna continues. Sinisa Mihajlovic tries to reflect on the last difficult weeks but starting from an honest observation: “We lost against a team that was stronger than us. In the first half we had to do better but Napoli have technical and fast players who put us in difficulty. In the first half we had to do better. recovery we reacted and we could also reopen it, but the point is another. For two weeks, for a thousand reasons, we have not trained as we should. We are not in good physical condition and when we meet a stronger and more technical opponent, we go into difficulty ” .
Not very bright, and not from now, the star Arnautovic. “He always has one – explains Mihajlovic -. He plays, he must be acknowledged, but in the finish he accused a pain and was not well. Even Soriano, to tell the truth, was not well”.
January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 21:34)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Mihajlovic #Napoli #superior #Arnautovic
Leave a Reply