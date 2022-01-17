The bad moment of Bologna continues. Sinisa Mihajlovic tries to reflect on the last difficult weeks but starting from an honest observation: “We lost against a team that was stronger than us. In the first half we had to do better but Napoli have technical and fast players who put us in difficulty. In the first half we had to do better. recovery we reacted and we could also reopen it, but the point is another. For two weeks, for a thousand reasons, we have not trained as we should. We are not in good physical condition and when we meet a stronger and more technical opponent, we go into difficulty ” .