Hold on to hope, in moments of despair you try them all. Here then is the appeal of Davide Ferrerio’s mother and brother, the 20-year-old boy dying after a brutal attack in Crotone, where the boy was on vacation. “He is a great Bologna fan – they said – and unfortunately 21 for the first housewife will not be there. We appeal to the club to send a message of encouragement to a great fan of his in the pre-match. Given his passion, he deserves the closeness of the club and to be mentioned. And it would be nice also that someone would make a banner to give support to David “.

sinisa

–

Sinisa Mihajlovic, who unfortunately in recent times has in turn frequently had to deal with doctors and hospitals after being struck by leukemia, immediately responded to the appeal: “Hi Davide, unfortunately there are people in the world who think they can solve the problems. things with violence. We are close to you and we look forward to seeing you soon in Casteldebole, you will be my guest “wrote the Bologna coach. Ferrerio, of Calabrian origins, was in Calabria on vacation but has lived in Bologna for years and supports the city team. “Wake up early, the sooner you wake up and the sooner we will get to know each other – said Sinisa – So you will also meet the players you support and are very passionate about. Davide’s brother told of playing the choirs and the Bologna anthem. to the 20-year-old: “I’m sure you will hear these words of mine – concludes Mihajlovic – a hug and strength”.