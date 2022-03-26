Mihajlovic and leukemia: “The disease has decided to come back to face me but this time an anticipation”

Sinisa Mihajlovic you have to stop, again, to follow one therapy and from next week he will be hospitalized. “My recovery after the transplant it was great, but unfortunately these diseases are sneaky And bastards. From the latest analyzes I have carried out, there are alarm bells and there could be a risk of a reappearance. To prevent this from happening I will have to do a therapeutic path that can eliminate the negative hypothesis in the bud. This time I will not enter a slide on a thrown opponent, but I will play in advance so as not to let him go “, he said. In 2019 the Serbian coach had revealed that he had the leukemia.

“At the beginning of next week I will have to be absent and will be admitted to the Sant’Orsola of Bologna in the ‘advanced cellular therapies departmental program’ directed by Dr. Francesca Bonifazi who has already followed me in the previous phase of my therapeutic path. I know I’m in good hands. Unlike two and a half years ago when I barely managed to hold back the tears, this time you see me more peaceful. I know what I have to do and above all my situation is very different from then “, said the Bologna coach at a press conference, where he announced that the leukemia that had struck him over two years ago has returned to show itself and that for this he will have to be hospitalized again.

