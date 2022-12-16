Viktorjia, 25 years old, is the eldest daughter of the 5 that Sinisa Mihajlovic had with Arianna Rapaccioni. The others are Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas (and there is also Marko, born in 1993 from a previous relationship of the footballer). But it is Vicky who breaks the social silence a few hours after the official statement of the family announcement. With a poignant post combined with a series of photos of dad, the first with the Lazio shirt.

montale’s poetry

Viktorjia lets a poem by Eugenio Montale “speak”: “I went down, giving you my arm, at least a million stairs and now that you’re not there, every step is filled with emptiness. Even so, our long journey was short. Still, I no longer need the coincidences, the reservations, the traps, the scorns of those who believe that reality is what you see I went down millions of stairs giving you my arm, not because with four eyes maybe you can see more. I went down with you because I knew that the only true pupils of us two, although much clouded, were yours”. But not only.