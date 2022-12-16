Genoa – Many condolence messages from Genoa for the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, starting with what the coach Alberto Gilardino has entrusted to social media. “We will remember you for your positivity and extraordinary STRENGTH – writes the Gila – a warrior on and off the field. An example for all those who love football and not…. Bye Mr.”

Among the players who wanted to remember Mihajlovic there is also Matthias Aramu, rossoblù playmaker, who published a large photo of Mihajlovic smiling when he coached Turin. Mattia Bani instead published an image that portrays him together with Mihajlovic during the period in which the defender played for Bologna: “You have been an example of what it means to fight courageously on the pitch, but above all in life. You will always be in my heart.”