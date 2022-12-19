Many political figures, from the world of football and entertainment present at the funeral ceremony

THE funerals Of Sinisa Mihajlovic took place at Rome in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiriin Republic square. Numerous personalities from the world of football, politics and entertainment attended the function to pay their last respects to theformer footballer and coachdied at 53 years old because of leukemia.

The function was administered by the cardinal and archbishop of Bologna Matteo Maria Zuppi, who said: “He didn’t run away from the disease, gave strength showing the sweet fragility of a warrior. Fragility is a door, not a wall.”

And he continued: “We remove the stones from our hearts to live in peace with ourselves and with others. We gather around them and those who are related to him. Sinisa wanted to grow old with so many grandchildren, he was someone capable of giving a chance to those who had never had one and I would like you to feel the affection of mother church today. Precisely because she is a mother she will never surrender to the pain of her children. It is a painful greeting that leaves us incredulous”. A long applause and a series of chants accompanied the coffin which was taken by car to the Verano cemetery.

Among the many personalities present at the function was the Serbian sports minister Zoran Gajic, representing the Belgrade Government and President Aleksandar Vucic. As reported by the Serbian media, the minister expressed deep condolences to his family, friends and all the sportsmen who respected and loved Miha, as Mihajlovic has always been called in Serbia.

The funerals were also attended by delegations from the Football Federation of Serbia and Red Star Belgrade, the club with which Mihajlovic won the European Cup in 1991 and then the Intercontinental Cup. Ex-Yugoslavian footballers Dejan Stankovic, Vladimir Jugovic, Zoran Mirkovic, Gordan Petric, Slavisa Jokanovic, Robert Prosinecki, Zvonimir Boban were present.

After the funeral, the Italy coach Roberto Mancini he commented: “A life together, it was a deep friendship. It was an honor to have him as a friend. It is a great regret.”

Me too’CEO of Lazio Igli Tare he commented at the end of the function: “Sinisa was a great man first of all. He gave so much to football, not only in Italy but also in the world one. I remember him with great respect as a great player and a great man”.

Also present at Sinisa Mihajlovic’s farewell service were the Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodithe mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the former president of Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, and the singer Gianni Morandi. Also present were the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, Sarri, Vincenzo Montella, Renzo Ulivieri and former Roma teammate Francesco Totti, who arrived in the company of Bruno Conti and Morgan De Sanctis, followed by the president of Lazio and senator Claudio lot. There was also Daniele De Rossi.

There were over two thousand people who joined in the pain for the loss of Sinisa Mihajlovic outside the basilica where the funeral service was held to pay their last respects to the former Serbian footballer and coach.

Subscribe to the newsletter

