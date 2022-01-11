The wrath of the Emilian coach at the end of the lost match: “The Sardinians could have the game postponed, but the wheel is spinning”
Sinisa Mihajlovic is embittered and angry, the one at the end of the game. “We could have won it. Instead we lost. Of course, we deserved a draw – he said -. However, we must consider that we lacked the physical condition for the workouts that we could not do well. Too bad, while we were well we managed the game. We conceded a goal from a lateral foul and one from a deviation “.
the attack
–
On the emergency of these days, the technician observes: “What teaching do we bring home? It is always better to be honest than smart even if today slyness has won. Cagliari could have agreed to postpone it or to play it a day later, they wanted to play today and got three points. In life everyone gets what they deserve and the wheel turns ”.
January 11
