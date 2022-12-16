Genoa – «The Genoa fans are wonderful, they sang for 95 minutes despite losing and being relegated to Serie B. I’m a Sampdorian but I’m sorry, they were fantastic, you don’t see what they did every day and they deserve to come back in Serie A”.

The last match at Sinisa’s Ferraris Mihajlovic as a coach dates back to last May 22, Genoa-Bologna 0-1. The Grifone had already relegated, yet the Nord organized a choreography and did not stop singing for a moment, looking to the future with pride and optimism despite the relegation to Serie B. And Mihajlovic began the post-match press conference by acknowledging the Rossoblù fans, always rivals.