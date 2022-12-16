Rome – «I never play in order not to lose, in football as in life. I will defeat evil and I will do it for my wife, for my family, for those who love me». Leukemia finally got the better of Sinisa Mihajlovic, tearing him away from the thing she cared about most: her family.

In these three years of ups and downs, of hope and relapses, his six beloved children and the woman of his life, Arianna Rapaccioni, have been his safe haven. «CLike when you come home and put your keys down at the entrance and smile because you know you’re safe», wrote his wife under a photo posted on social media. This is how it has always been for Sinisa: she was safe with her favorite team.

When he met Arianna, Sinisa was 26 years old and playing for Sampdoria. The following year, we are in 1996, he married her and the story of their large and united family began. Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas were born, to which Marko was added in 2005, born in 1993 from a previous relationship of the footballer. For all of them Sinisa has never ceased to be an “exemplary” husband and father, as they remember him now, attentive and protective.

“I’m a lucky man, I have six children – he said in an interview -. The first, Marco, born from a meeting when I arrived in Rome. My wife Arianna gave me 5 jewels (Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas), if today they are my pride, much of the credit goes to my wife. They are my strength, the meaning of everything. Career prevented me from fully enjoying growing up as I would have liked. I paid more attention to the youngest, Nicholas, because I was older and no longer a footballer. But time passes quickly. He no longer comes to sleep in the bed and when I go to pick him up from school he no longer runs up to me to hug me, now he’s starting to feel ashamed.

Sinisa Mihajlovic with his wife Arianna Rapaccioni

If Sinisa has always been a reserved man and has rarely let himself go into confessions about his private life, it was his children, starting with Virginia and Viktorija, who told it on social media. They never stopped supporting their father, protecting him from attacks when there was a need and above all to show the world the tender side of that man who is determined and solid for everyone.

They gave to those who didn’t know him another Sinisa: not only the coach, but above all her husband, father and grandfather. “My father never told me how to live, he lived and made me observe how he did it,” Viktorija wrote in the caption of a photo.

In 2021 the second daughter Virginia gave Sinisa the first granddaughter: Violante was born, daughter of the Genoa player Alessandro Vogliacco. Since then, the images of the little girl with her grandparents have filled the social profiles of the whole family. Shots of love, to tell a whole life.



Sinisa Mihajlovic and his wife Arianna with their granddaughter Violante

At the moment, the Mihahjlovic family has only issued a cold press release to announce the “unjust and premature death” of their man, of their rock. «His wife Arianna, with their children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, their niece Violante, their mother Vikyorija and their brother Drazen – we read – in pain communicate the unjust and premature death of their husband, father, son and brother exemplary, Sinisa Mihajlovic».