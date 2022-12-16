Sinisa Mihajlović dead, but was he really a fascist? The controversial episodes in his career

Sinisa Mihajlovic passed away today, Friday 16 December, at the age of 53. Among the most important names on the European football stage of the last 20 years, the Croatian champion has repeatedly been called a “fascist”. Here’s what he replied: “Me a fascist? A nationalist yes, but a fascist no. I was born in Tito’s Yugoslavia…. With Tito there were values, such as the family, an idea of ​​country and people. With him, Yugoslavia was the best country in the world.”

The controversial episodes during his career

Mihajlovic he was also at the center of controversy for having addressed Arsenal footballer Patrick Viera with racist epithets in December 2000 and for having spat at Chelsea’s Adrian Mutu in 2003. In May 2019 the Serbian stated that shortly before the Italian Cup final between Lazio and Atalanta an agent addressed him with the words “Zingaro di m..a”.

At the press conference, he then announced that he would not make a complaint about the incident. Mihajlovic has also received criticism for some statements of a political nature, especially in relation to wars in the Balkans of the nineties.

In an interview with Corriere della Serain 2009, said: “I know of the crimes attributed to Milosevic, but the moment Serbia is attacked, I defend my people and whoever represents them”. Of Arkannickname of the Serbian criminal Zeljko Raznatoviche said: “He was a hero for the Serbian people, a true friend of mine” adding that “his war crimes are not justifiable, they are horrible, but what is not horrible in a civil war?”.

And when asked if he was a nationalist, Mihajlovic he replied: “If nationalist It means patriot, if it means loving my land and my nation, well yes I am”. While of the Kosovo he said: “Kosovo is Serbia. Point. Serbs cannot be driven out of their homes. No, independence is not right at all”.

“Wars, all wars, suck. But that fratricide that we experienced in the former Yugoslavia is the worst that can happen (…). My best friend trashed my house. My uncle, a Croatian and my mother’s brother, wanted to ‘slaughter like a pig’, as my Serbian father put it. He was found by arkan tigerhe was about to be killed, they found my mobile number on him, I saved his life”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

