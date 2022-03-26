Miha: “This disease is very brave to return to face someone like me”

Sinisa Mihajlovic will have to be hospitalized again from Monday at Sant’Orsola in Bologna to fight leukemia, which struck him in the summer of 2019. It was the Bologna coach himself who announced it in a press conference called by surprise this morning.



