Comedian Miguelito Barraza He blamed the director of his film ‘Don’t Go’ for the failure in movie theaters. The film, in which he shared the spotlight with Juan Pablo Villanueva ‘Melcochita’, was removed from the billboard due to zero public attendance. Barraza also accused him of having made a “fuss with the images” and also revealed that he did not receive any payment for his several months of work dedicated to the film project.

The 74-year-old comedian and Melcochita attracted the attention of the press when anticipating the premiere of their film ‘No voy’ on November 23. The plot revolved around two cousins ​​with the dream of becoming billionaires. However, it was removed from theaters a few days later.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Don’t go’: official trailer of the film with Melcochita and ‘Chato’ Barraza was released

What was the complaint that Miguelito Barraza made against the director of his film ‘Don’t go’?

“The movie is a riot, that’s why people got bored and left the theater. I understand that, because they were supporting us, but it was poorly done, it was poorly edited, it has sound problems and it cut out many funny scenes that I recorded with Melcochita. I feel sad about that and also very angry about the mistreatment.“, Miguelito Barraza told the newspaper Trome.

The film starring Miguel Barraza and Melcochita did not have the expected success. Photo: film ‘Don’t go’

Did Miguelito Barraza receive payment for having starred in the movie ‘Don’t go’?

Likewise, he expressed his discomfort by revealing that he has not received any payment for his work in the film ‘Don’t go’, to which he has dedicated many months of work. “You say well that it is months of work and where we cancel particular shows so as not to miss and go to record, and now no one recognizes us a bit,” He said very annoyed.

YOU CAN SEE: Miguel Valladares, CEO of Tondero: “Peruvian cinema is very behind compared to neighboring countries”

Will Miguelito Barraza make another film again?

On the other hand, apart from this second bad experience (remember that Miguelito Barraza also starred in a film, ‘The Little Seducer’, which was also not successful), the comedian mentioned that he will seek to act in another film.

“Despite this, I have not lost my swing, you have to keep a good mood to not get depressed. But I want to make another film, to be able to have an experienced, trained director, but I still have to be looking at all the details because my friend Melcochita deserves to do something great and say goodbye well.”he revealed to the aforementioned newspaper.

#Miguelito #Barraza #accuses #director #film #Dont #mess #boring