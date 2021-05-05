The Balearic wing will leave the club after ten seasons in which he has won numerous titles with his teammates Miguelín with several teammates. / The Well Murcia THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 18:04



The Balearic wing and captain of ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida, Miguel Sayago Martí `Miguelín ‘, will not continue in the ranks of the Murcian team next season after military ten campaigns in the club since arriving in 2011-12. During these ten seasons he has harvested with his teammates three Spanish Super Cups (2012, 2014 and 2016) and two SM The King Cups (2016, 2017), also highlighting the runner-up achieved last season in the Futsal Champions League after a demanding European competition.

This enviable record is still expandable with lto Final Four of the SM El Rey Cup that will be played next week in Santa Coloma and the ‘play fff’ for the 20/21 League title. But “it is at the individual and human level where Miguelín has always done a commendable job”, highlights the butcher group in a statement. “Effort, commitment and dedication are the values ​​of a great captain who always lives up to his responsibility, showing great generosity for his teammates and team, even at times forcing his physical well-being to help on the track. ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida, the Palace and Murcia will always be your home. We have two exciting months left to reap great successes together, always by and for our fans. Thanks Miguelín », he concludes.