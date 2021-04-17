The new company councilor, Valle Miguélez, will follow in the footsteps of her predecessor in office, Miguel Motas, and will bet “decisively” on the training center required by businessmen in the region and devised by the Regional Federation of Murcia Metal Entrepreneurs (Fremm). Of course, yesterday he explained that the Cartagena City Council must first give up the ground definitively and the Fremm who is in charge of raising the facilities.

“We will do all the necessary procedures to make it a reality and have the qualified personnel required by companies in the Region,” he explained after a meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce and moments before making a visit to the company Mecánicas Bolea, located in the Cabezo Beaza polygon.

For the counselor, the most important thing is the “coordination” of all the parties involved in this project, so that “when we have the land and facilities we make this center a benchmark for industrial and naval training in the Region of Murcia.”

The intention of the Fremm is to accelerate the project, because as its president, Alfonso Hernández, said a month ago in Cartagena, the idea is that the work can begin at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

Peace of mind and security



During his visit to the Chamber, Miguélez transmitted a message of “tranquility and security”, because “we are going to financially support large, medium and small businesses, to get out of this situation in which the pandemic has put us.” Accompanied by the new director of the Murcia Region Development Institute (Info), Joaquín Gómez, she held a meeting with the Chamber President Miguel Martínez. One of the topics to be discussed was the Los Camachos logistics activities zone (ZAL), a project that the counselor undertook to “unblock.” This business initiative, he added, “has been postponed for a long time due to political will and my intention is to make it a reality as soon as possible.”

During his tour of Mecánicas Bolea, he was able to see some of the national and international projects that this company is running, including the sail of the S-82 submarine and the ring of the azimuth movement guidance system of the CTA telescope, the largest in Europe.