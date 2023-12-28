After almost two years as the starting goalkeeper of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Miguel 'Wachio' Jimenezcould leave the Guadalajara team prior to the Clausura 2024 tournament and with the arrival of Fernando Gagothose chosen to compete for ownership would be Oscar Whalley and Raul Rangel.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe 33-year-old goalkeeper has a chance of leaving the institution after 108 games in the first team, 111 goals conceded and 40 clean sheets.
The Guadalajara team would have informed him that they would not enter into plans and are seeking to release him before his contract ends at the end of Clausura 2024, to receive an economic benefit.
After 14 and a half years in the institution from the basic forces, the goalkeeper could play for the first time outside the team in the First Division, since during his training he was loaned to some teams in the now called MX Expansion League as Coras Tepic and Tampico Madero.
In the last six years, that is, since Clausura 2017, he was considered for the first time for the first team, after spending several years in the subsidiaries and U-20, currently at 33 years old he would seek to continue his career in the top circuit as a starter. or at least be considered to compete for the position, a situation that currently in the Sacred Flock would not have.
