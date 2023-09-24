Miguel Vergara He has a long history in the world of entertainment; However, his name achieved great popularity after playing ‘Chato’, friend of ‘Cachín’, played by Carlos Alcántara, in the film Asu Mare. But not only that, because the actor stole the hearts of the public even more after his participation in the first season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Without a doubt, his undeniable talent and charisma have led him to be invited to participate in large projects, such as the one offered to him by Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, although he did not accept. In this note, he discovers why he refused to collaborate with the drivers of ‘Talking nonsense’.

Why didn’t Miguel Vergara want to work with Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna?

Miguel Vergara He gave an interview for the YouTube channel Soy Gianotti, in which he revealed that he was invited on two occasions to be part of one of the programs hosted by Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza. “His producers or assistants called me for ‘Chapa tu money’ on the No Somos TV channel. “It’s not a joke,” the actor said at first.

After that, Vergara He confessed the reason why he gave up working with Luna and Mendoza. Along these lines, the interpreter pointed out that they offered to pay him a low amount for everything he had to do in this space.

“They wanted to pay me S/300 soles. I had to rehearse for two days. One of them was for two to three hours and they wanted me to go on Wednesday to rehearse in the afternoon, then rest and start at night. I told the assistant who called me: ‘Don’t be funny. No, daddy, I’m not going,’” he revealed.

What does Miguel Vergara think about the work of Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna?

Despite this episode, Miguel Vergara He was encouraged to congratulate Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna for the success they have on digital platforms. “I’m happy for them because they are doing very well and because they also do social work and help many people. I applaud you from the bottom of my heart,” he concluded.