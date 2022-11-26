Miguel Varoni He is one of the most beloved actors on Colombian television thanks to the popular character he played in the telenovela “Pedro, the scaly”which culminated in 2003. The artist of Argentine origin monopolized covers months ago after contracting COVID-19, which is why he has undergone an obvious physical change that has generated comments among his followers.

His wife, also an actress Catherine Siachoque, has previously stated that the interpreter’s physical condition had deteriorated due to the disease.

Miguel Varoni is currently Vice President and Creative Director at Telemundo. Photo: Caracol Television

The new image of Miguel Varoni

Unlike the time when he starred in “Pedro, the scaly”, Miguel Varoni now sports a much more mature image and over the years his hair has already been dyed white.

His followers have expressed concern on several occasions because he looks more slender and not muscular as in his years of greatest fame.

Despite this, the actor continues to have that peculiar and fun personality that has always characterized him. In the videos he posts on social media, he flaunts his good humor.

The new image of Miguel Varoni. Photo: Instagram

What does Miguel Varoni do now?

The interpreter was leaving aside the reflectors and now he is dedicated to doing the work behind the scenes. Miguel Varoni is currently a producer and director of various projects for television and film.

He is vice president of creative direction for Telemundo, which is why he travels constantly between Mexico and Miami.