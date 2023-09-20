Tondero is, today, one of the most important film producers in Peru, which has in its portfolio 7 of the 10 highest-grossing films in the history of cinema in our country, and which, in addition, manages the representation of more of 70 celebrities. For that reason, Miguel ValladaresCEO of Tondero, is considered someone very important in the industry, despite the large number of detractors he has for the style of the films he has under his signature.

Due to this, being a certified voice on the subject, we sought to talk with him about the reality of the film industry in Peru, in addition to comments on social networks, technology and much more.

‘Don’t break me’, his new film

The conversation with Valladares began with the topic of ‘Don’t break me’his most recent film, which will hit theaters next September 21a comedy that will feature, mostly, an Argentine cast, highlighting the participation of the Peruvian actor Salvador del Solarfrom the singer Fito Paez and starring Carla Peterson and Julieta Diaz.

“The cast of ‘No me broken’ is made up of very big actors in Argentina and, although we have a minority co-production, it puts us at a fairly high level in Argentine cinema, which is what Tondero is looking for in different markets , such as Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Chile, among others,” he explained.

In addition, he pointed out that starting to make films with actors from other countries is something that started a long time ago and that now he will carry out a kind of tour through different countries, in order to be able to maintain agreements and start creating products that can continue positioning his company in the outside.

Detractors and social networks

Another topic that could not be missed was about the detractors and criticisms against his company, who point out that his films are only based on comedies and that he always has the same actors. Given this, Valladares pointed out that he does not mind what may be said, since it is not real that he only does comedy, since he has been working on other projects, such as the film with Paul Vega, which is a couple drama, in addition to the film about the taking of the Japanese Embassy, ​​which will be a thriller, among others.

“Criticism doesn’t bother me, because I know that what is said is not real. They only focus on the fact that Tondero is the same as comedy, when it is not entirely true, but I am too lazy to answer those types of things because it is not true,” he indicated.

On the other hand, he indicated that many production companies in Peru choose to make comedy due to the lack of support for the film industry from the Government, which complicates the effort to make other types of content.

Tondero is working on a film together with “El Deseo”, the production company of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Photo: Instagram Miguel Valladares

“On the part of the Government there is no type of aid or promotion for cinematography, because of this we cannot enter other types of genres, since doing them requires incentives. I understand the criticism, but what they don’t understand is the market, since making comedy is more possible than making other types of films,” he concluded.

Peruvian cinema and the lack of government support

The CEO of Tondero He pointed out that the Peruvian market does not have any type of competition with the rest of the neighboring countries. “The lack of legislatures that attract foreign productions to Peru is null, in addition, the issue of the film commission, among other points, shows that we are very behind other countries, such as Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Mexico, Chile, among others. others, who are doing very well and put us in a zero competent position before them,” he stressed.

As an example of the lack of support to which he refers, he pointed out that there are two English films that were going to be filmed in Peru, but, seeing that there were no conditions, they went to film in Colombia, in reference to the new film by Paddington.

On the other hand, he also criticized the Government for its lack of vision to promote Peru in film productions, something that can generate more tourism and that other countries have been doing for many years, generating million-dollar profits. He said that, currently, part of his team has been participating in a working group, together with politicians, in order to enforce the needs required by the industry; however, there are no results yet.

One of Tondero’s new projects will be the film about the life of Ernesto Pimentel, which will be titled ‘Chabuca’. Photo: Instagram Miguel Valladares

“Another obstacle we have is that we cannot make series in the country, since the platforms plan to invest in a country that does provide facilities and where it has remuneration than in Peru, where none of it is offered, making difficult, at least for the moment, for important productions to be carried out here,” he said.

Technology and the use of artificial intelligence

Regarding the current strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, who, among other things, are demanding the introduction of artificial intelligence in the industry, Valladares pointed out that cinema is constantly changing and that technology too, so one You must adapt and this will probably take some time.

“Technology is constantly changing and there is always fear with its incorporation into the industry. At first there was a lot of fear on the part of the cinema regarding streaming platforms, but now they are allies, and that is part of an adaptation, which, I think, will end up happening, we just need to agree,” he concluded.

