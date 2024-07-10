Over the years, as Isa López Giraldo tells in the excellent profile she wrote about him[1]Dr. Urrutia held various positions in entities in the District of Bogotá, the CAR, the University of the Andes, Fedesarrollo, National Planning, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Monetary Board, the Bank of the Republic, the IDB in Washington DC and the United Nations University in Tokyo.

Apart from his activity as an academic and civil servant, he was a patron of the arts. At the Banco de la República he built a magnificent collection of paintings and sculptures, he was the driving force behind the Botero Museum in La Candelaria and he strengthened the cultural agenda of the Luis Ángel Arango library. He promoted the decentralization of economic research and the creation of excellent study centers for the Bank in Medellín and Cartagena.

Urrutia was a prolific intellectual who wrote his doctoral thesis at the University of Berkeley on trade unionism in Colombia, and then devoted himself to macroeconomic issues and history. He has an excellent article that seeks to understand why Colombia has not been prone to populism, unlike other Latin American countries. It is a text that is extremely relevant today.

The intellectual who became a minister combined his work with private research or teaching; he returned to the public sector; he went to an international entity, and he returned to the country, and he became richer and made a contribution. This attitude is stigmatized today, but it has been one of the great positive differentiators of Colombia.

A couple of phrases from Dr. Urrutia, taken from Isa López’s text, are particularly eloquent: “I can tell you for sure that one learns on the job, not at university.” And this one about the role of the technician in relation to politicians and ministers is key: “The objective of the advisors was to propose to the Monetary Board the measures that had to be taken in this matter, but a good part of the work had to do with making documents opposing the proposals of the member ministers because theirs were generally proposals for ‘some issue that would solve the problems of their portfolios’, and contradicting ministers is always complicated.”

Let us learn from the experience and career of people like Miguel Urrutia and regain respect for technicians, those who learn throughout their lives, those who return to government and contribute, and then can do other things, but always with an honest eye on the public and the general interest.

I will tell an anecdote that only three people know, and that illuminates the character of Dr. Urrutia. It was practically impossible to get him out of his mind, because he was the personification of good education and good manners. But, like any serious person with responsibilities, there is a point where he draws the line. That happened one day, during the government of Ernesto Samper, when leaving a meeting with some directors of the Board of Directors and the technical team of the Issuer, led by Alberto Carrasquilla, who would later become Minister of Finance. The discussion could not have been more momentous. The government and its representatives at the Issuer asked for a more lax monetary policy to reactivate the economy, while the technicians asked to limit liquidity and thus avoid devaluation and crisis. Dr. Urrutia was the one who held the balance, and neither side gave in. After a particularly heated meeting, he called Carrasquilla and me to his office and reprimanded us in a firm tone and with strong words. He was the one who had the responsibility and the final say, and we were part of his team and had to support him. The meeting ended on a cordial note, but we knew that we had crossed a line, and that was not acceptable.

When Dr. Urrutia left his position as Manager of the Banco de la República, after 12 years in the institution, I was Dean of Economics at the Universidad los Andes. He called to ask if I would accept him as a professor. Imagine a personality of that caliber who wants to return to academia, and does so with such simplicity, in a call to his former subordinate. That reflects Don Miguel’s modest and direct attitude.

From the years spent teaching, I transcribe something that a former student of his, Luis Felipe Sáenz, now a professor at the University of South Carolina, wrote: “How sad. He is one of the best professors I ever had. A great gentleman and a very warm and kind person, as well as a great intellectual. I saw two classes with him and they left a mark on me. I will never forget his response when I asked him about the so-called Washington Consensus: ‘Look, that’s not how Stiglitz writes it. I was part of what they called the Washington Consensus.’”

Dr. Urrutia wrote about history and is an essential part of our history and our economy. Along with many economists of his generation, he was the builder of the stability that has characterized Colombia, for which he fought tenacious battles, based on his academic training and his sense of what is right at each moment in time. And he was the creator of one of the most impressive art collections in the country, which is today available to everyone in museums and libraries, thanks to his goal of being a connoisseur and disseminator of Colombian art.

