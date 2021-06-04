The sporting director Miguel Torrecilla has set his sights on Logroñés to reinforce the Real Zaragoza squad for next season. To the interest in Paulino, as AS announced on May 28, we must add that shown by José Andrés Rodríguez Gaitán, ‘Andy’, who also ends his contract on June 30, so he would arrive at the Aragonese team with the letter of freedom.

Andy, 30 years old and 1.85 meters tall, is a midfield player who can play both inside and in the double pivot or the midfielder. This season has been the top scorer of Logroñés with eight so many, showing that one of his great virtues is his arrival from the second line. It also stands out for its good vision and its ability to create game, in addition to not hiding when working on defensive tasks.

Formed in the inferior categories of Real Madrid, In 2012 he signed for Levante B, for two seasons after making the leap to the silver category of Spanish football at the hands of Ponferradina, where he stayed for four seasons. In the summer 2018 he packed his bags again, bound for Las Gaunas, being a key player in the ascent of Logroñés from last year. In addition to the offer of Real Zaragoza, it has some more than Second, as is the case of Ponferradina.

Remember that Miguel Torrecilla has also presented a formal offer to Paulino de la Fuente, a 23-year-old winger who stands out for his verticality and ability to dribble and who has been the most outstanding of Logroñés this season with Andy. The Cantabrian footballer has six or seven offers more apart from the Aragonese club, including one of the Las Palmas Sports Union and some of First, as is the case of Espanyol and Granada, who intend to take over Paulino’s services at zero cost and assign him to a Second the next campaign.