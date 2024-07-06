At any time, during the workday or at the weekend, Miguel Tellado is always there. In a statement, in a press conference, in an interview or in a tweet, the battering ram that Alberto Núñez Feijóo took from Galicia to Madrid and elevated to spokesman in Congress appears in permanent readiness to attack. A machine for sowing very serious insinuations, without rest and without the need to stop to check the veracity of what is said. Sometimes, he starts a fire, like last Thursday, when he asked that the Navy ships go out to stop canoes. This is a summary of any given week in Tellado’s political activity.

Sunday, June 30th. There is no day off for Feijóo’s spokesman, who is already in front of the microphones at midday. He arrives with a dialectical discovery: “Tomorrow begins the fantastic week of PSOE corruption.” Tellado heats up the judicial summons, five days later, of the president’s wife to testify as an investigated person. He points to her and the brother of the head of the Executive, an employee of the Badajoz Provincial Council and also denounced by the ultra group Manos Limpias: “Begoña Gómez and David Sánchez are the Koldos of Pedro Sánchez.” An hour later, he deploys in X. He has read in a media that the president fired the minister José Luis Ábalos in his day “without giving him any kind of explanation.” And from there he infers: “It is clear that [Sánchez] He knew everything and covered it up. What is not clear is what this “everything” includes.

Monday July 1At 9:16, he greets X: “The PSOE’s Fantastic Week of Corruption Begins.” He illustrates this with the cover of Abc: “The Government knew more than a month before Delcy [Rodríguez, vicepresidenta de Venezuela] arrived in Madrid”. “Yet more proof that Sánchez knew about it and covered it up”, without specifying what. At 12.34, the guns are aimed at the Attorney General of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz, whom Sánchez has defended on the SER: “Should his servile executor and minister number 23 resign? Should the one who manipulates Justice to suit his master’s needs and desires resign?” At 14.50, reaction to the Supreme Court’s refusal to apply amnesty to the separatists convicted of embezzlement: “Sanchez has deceived everyone, including his partners.” At 18.18, it was the turn of one of his favourite targets, the president of Congress, Francina Armengol, regarding a legal complaint about contracts of the Balearic Government that she presided over. “In any EU country this lady would have been at home a long time ago instead of dragging her dignity through the institutions and tying herself to a chair that is too big for her.”

Tuesday, 2. In the press room of Congress, he usually begins his appearances with a preamble that can last up to half an hour, attacking right and left. Today he lasted 17 minutes, which he starts by quoting himself: “We said that it was going to be the fantastic week of PSOE corruption and we were certainly right.” He calls the magistrates of the Constitutional Court (TC) “political commissioners” and says of the State prosecutor that “instead of pursuing crimes, he is capable of promoting them.” With great certainty he anticipates judicial resolutions. Those who aspire to amnesty — “are so criminal that not even a law made by the PSOE can save them.” ad hoc”— warns them to “give up all hope.” And to Garcia Ortiz, which is “on the verge of indictment.”

His main topic is Begoña Gómez. He adopts a solemn tone and imagines her journey to the court: “In Spain, next Friday, the wife of the president of the government will leave the palace of La Moncloa where she lives, aboard an official car, presumably with tinted windows (…) We do not know if the picture will be completed with the president aboard that official car. What we do know is that there is no dictator to be unearthed who can cover up the miseries of the situation in which the president and his entire entourage find themselves.” He declares that he knows “in a reliable way,” although no one has proven it, that Gómez “has intervened in the awarding of public contracts at the expense of the taxpayer.” Asked about immigration, he maintains that “Spain is experiencing an unprecedented migration crisis” – no data corroborates this – because the borders are a “sieve” and the government “does not defend them.”

Wednesday, 3. Visit to Granada. The joke of the day about the president and his wife: “They are the Kirchners of Spain.”

Thursday, 4th. The day begins on Antena 3 with Susanna Griso. He attacks the Government for its “populist discourse of attacking judges” with “direct accusations”. A minute later, he is the one who denounces a “direct line from Ferraz and from La Moncloa to the Constitutional Court”, whose judges “follow instructions” to reduce the sentences of those convicted for the EREs in Andalusia. When asked about immigration, he points to Vox’s discourse: he asks to mobilise the Navy “in the countries from which these canoes depart” in order to “defend our borders”. When he arrives at Congress to speak in defence of the pact on the Judiciary – his speech will be more of an allegation against the PSOE – the fire is set.

Friday, 5. Begoña Gómez, before the judge, “a black day for our democracy”, illustrates in a speech to the leadership of the PP of Valladolid. She criticises the security arrangements in the court. She accuses Gómez of “trying to prevent this appearance”. She argues that “she will have to explain what is happening in the Sánchez-Gómez house, which is the house of all Spaniards”. The initial refusal of the president’s wife to testify because she had not been informed of a new complaint has a clear interpretation: “Silence gives consent”. “Probably the explanations that she could give are not within the reach of leaving this court unpunished”, she concludes.

At one point in his speech, a smile lights up his face. Here comes the joke of the day. Sánchez had announced the day before the creation of a think tank in the PSOE called Avanza, and Tellado proposes renaming it La Banda. He suggests an “organizational chart”: “The director and head of contracting, a certain Begoña Gómez; for international relations, his own brother, David Sánchez. [domiciliado en la localidad portuguesa de Elvas]; Director of Finance, Koldo Garcia; Legal Advisor, Alvaro Garcia Ortiz, and Honorary President, without fail, Magdalena Alvarez [exministra y exconsejera andaluza, parcialmente exonerada por el TC en el caso de los ERE]”.

The conclusion is that the PSOE is immersed in “a corruption plot of incalculable dimensions.” And in a final display of deductive ability, Tellado reveals the reason why Sánchez “wanted to be president at all costs”: “Because he needed all the resources of the State at his disposal to protect his government and his family from justice.”

