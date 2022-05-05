In the UAE Emirates team they have not only limited themselves to winning races with their top star, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, They have put together a strong group in which they also have as their objective the titles of other tests with other cyclists, as is the case of this Giro d’Italia, which they will seek to win with the Portuguese João Almeida.

You know what it’s like to be the leader of the race. In the 2020 edition, João Almeida put on the pink jersey on the stage that reached Etna, He wore it for 14 days and, the truth is, many believed he was going to win the race, but the high mountains took its toll on him and he finished fourth.

He returned the following year to fight for the general, but it was not enough for him either, because he finished in sixth place, but he says that he arrives at this edition of 2022 more mature and in search of the title, after having learned from the two previous editions.

His third time at the Giro

This year in the Tour of Catalonia he was about to achieve victory, but he got sick, succumbed in the complicated stages and the first place on the throne went to the Colombian Sergio Higuita, while Almeida was third.

EL TIEMPO was part of the virtual press conference with Almeida and here are the impressions of this 23-year-old rider, who has seven wins on his resume, four of them on the World Tour and who is looking for the first in one of the big three. Sure, he is a rival to beat.

Is Miguel Ángel López in your group of favorites for the title?

Miguel looked great the past few weeks. He has been one of the strongest runners in recent times, he is an attacker, he goes forward. López, of course, is a rival to beat, he is dangerous. He comes from winning a stage in the Tour of the Alps.

And Richard Carapaz?

He is the favorite for this race. Last season he was great in the Tour de France, he was on the podium and he already knows what it’s like to win the Giro. You have to keep your eyes on all the rivals, but especially on Ríchard.

What does the route with only 26 km tell the clock?

It is very low mileage. And you have to be careful with the strongest, even the Packers because they can be leaders in these early days. If I can wear a t-shirt, hopefully the pink one for the leader, the better.

What does the layout tell you?

It is winding and difficult. Here I want to emphasize that we have a new bike for these terrains. That motivates me to have a great performance. The mountainous phase of the race is very important, it is crucial and we will do our best to take advantage of it. The increases in the second and third week are key.

For the title

Are you under pressure to win the title?

As a leader, I don’t feel much pressure. The training sessions and the season have gone well and that tells me that we arrived well.

What have you found new in the UAE Emirates compared to the Quick-Step?

I have a lot of confidence in my teammates. I wouldn’t like to say if it was better here or there. Last year we did very well too.

And has the change of coach been good for you?

My physical condition is better than last year and the only thing left is to improve. My training has changed a lot compared to last year. I think I am on the right track and I am confident that I am better than before. I am stronger than years ago.



What is your clear goal in the Giro?

Fight the general classification. It is difficult to know if I am going to win, but it is clear that one comes to a race like this for that, to win.

Did you learn something from the Tour of Catalonia?

Of course, and the key is that you don’t have to be afraid of anything, you have to be very strong mentally and that teamwork is fundamental.

What is your goal for the season?

He’s in the Giro. For now I only think about this competition. I want to win stages, be at the front, but the most important thing is to keep going and not get sick.

