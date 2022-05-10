The news of the withdrawal of Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López from the Giro d’Italiawhen the fourth stage was passing, ending at the Etna volcano, he took the peloton by surprise.

López, second in the Astana team, left due to a muscle problem in his hip, so they better opted not to continue in the competition.

second withdrawal

It is the second retirement of the boyacense rider in this race, after in the 2020 edition he also set foot on the ground, after a fall on the first day.

‘Supermán’ López arrived at this Giro in a position to fight for the general classification, he was a good option, because only the layout registered 26 km to the clock, his big problem.

This time, as is traditional in the Giro, the mountain is the main attraction and López was a man called to fight for one of the three boxes on the podium.

His start in the test was not the best, because at the height of the fourth stage he lost 53 s to Simon Yates, of the candidates for the title, the best placed.

However, with Richard Carapaz maintaining, the great reference this time, he maintained a short distance of only 18 seconds, after Saturday’s time trial of 9.2 kilometers.

And his future?

The abandonment of the Colombian leaves a big question mark about his future. It is not known what consequences this injury that he suffers in the hip could have, so it is impossible to know what can happen.

You will be examined and undergo treatment, in order to be ready for the Tour de France, which starts on July 1st.

And depending on the recovery and if he goes to the Tour, well, he could very surely participate in the Tour of Spain, a test in which he has better options to appear than in France.

López’s withdrawal from the Giro leaves Colombian cycling very lame when it comes to podium positions with another rider.

