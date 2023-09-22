The Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López He was kidnapped for three hours by three men who approached him on his farm in Fishing, Boyacá.

The Boyacá police confirmed that at five in the afternoon on Thursday, López was on his farm, but when he tried to leave it he was intercepted by three individuals who held him for three hours.

“They detained him and stole his Ford truck, a cell phone and $800,000,” said Colonel María Margarita Mantilla.

Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, Colombian cyclist. Photo: EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega and Fedeciclismo

And he added: “Around 10:30 at night, López approached the police station in Sogamoso and filed the complaint.”

López is provisionally suspended from all sporting activities, since his name appears in a court of Caceres, Spainwhich investigates the doping scheme called Operation Ilex.

So far, the Boyaca runner has not made a public statement explaining what happened.

Doping plot

In May of last year, the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard arrested in Cáceres in the framework of said operation Maynar, a professor at the University of Extremadura, for an alleged crime of illegal drug trafficking and who years ago was accused of administering doping substances to athletes.

The arrest took place after searching his office in the Faculty of Sports Sciences of the University of Extremadura, in an operation directed by the Court of Instruction number 4 of Cáceres and carried out by agents from the Health and Doping group of the UCO. The detainee was charged with a crime against public health and another with illegal drug trafficking.

Due to its connection, the International Cycling Union (UCI) for a “potential violation of anti-doping rules” provisionally suspended him.

