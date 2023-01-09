Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: this is how it went in his debut with the new team, video

Miguel Angel Lopez He returned to Colombian cycling and one day after his confirmed announcement that he signed with the Team Medellin premiered the uniform in the Circuit of Jenesano, Boyacá.

López, who was fourth at the finish line, had the option of sweating his new outfit for the first time and will wear it again this Saturday at the Villeta Classic.

It is going well

The boyacense cyclist was fourth in the competition, which was won by Marco Tulio Suesca and in which Christian Munoz was second and Miguel Florezthird.

López signed with Team Medellín, returned to Colombiaafter the team Astana terminate his contract at the end of 2022.

The name of the broker appears in a court of Caceres, Spain, that investigates a doping plot called Operation Ilex, distribution and use of prohibited drugs.

He is not suspended, he has not tested positive and he is fit to compete, that is why he chose Team Medellín to feel active and not miss a beat.

