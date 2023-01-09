Monday, January 9, 2023
Miguel 'Supermán' López: this is how it went in his debut with the new team, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Miguel Lopez

Miguel Lopez.

Michael Lopez.

The boyacense occupied the fourth box in the Jenesano Circuit.

Miguel Angel Lopez He returned to Colombian cycling and one day after his confirmed announcement that he signed with the Team Medellin premiered the uniform in the Circuit of Jenesano, Boyacá.

López, who was fourth at the finish line, had the option of sweating his new outfit for the first time and will wear it again this Saturday at the Villeta Classic.
(Shakira premieres a song with a direct message to Piqué) (Shakira is furious with Piqué because of this “twitch” with her son, video)

It is going well

The boyacense cyclist was fourth in the competition, which was won by Marco Tulio Suesca and in which Christian Munoz was second and Miguel Florezthird.

López signed with Team Medellín, returned to Colombiaafter the team Astana terminate his contract at the end of 2022.

The name of the broker appears in a court of Caceres, Spain, that investigates a doping plot called Operation Ilex, distribution and use of prohibited drugs.

He is not suspended, he has not tested positive and he is fit to compete, that is why he chose Team Medellín to feel active and not miss a beat.
(Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: reasons and challenges for which he will run in Colombia) (Nairo Quintana: once again, nod from the Colombian team to sign)

Sports

