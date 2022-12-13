The bombshell news of Colombian cycling on Monday was the dismissal of the Boyacá cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez by the team Astanabut this Tuesday more information was known.

The Spanish media are looking for more news, after López was separated from the Kazakh group, which claimed that he had discovered “new elements that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with Dr. Marcos Maynar”, who was arrested in May of this year by an investigation of the Operation Ilex distribution of prohibited substances.

It is noted that the rider could have received a dose of menotropin, “an analogue of growth hormone that favors the increase in muscle mass and the elimination of liquids- before the start of the last Giro d’Italia in Hungary and that would have motivated his withdrawal in the fourth stage”, says the newspaper ABC.

And he adds: “According to the documentation known to ABC, the menotropin would have been indicated by Dr. Maynar for the Colombian cyclist and sent to Hungary, where it would have allegedly been received by Vincent Belda Garcia the son of the former director vincent belda who works as a masseuse for Astana”.

López was removed from Astana last August, when in Spain the corridor was approached by the Civil Guard at the airport Madrid for a search of their luggage, in which they found nothing.

According to the Spanish newspaper, “the evidence of the investigation, already in the possession of the Court of caceres, they would indicate that ‘Supermán’ López received an injection of menotropin that caused inflammation in his leg. And that as a result of the ailment that caused him, he had to withdraw from the Giro just before the ascent to the etna, where I had hopes of victory.

ABC, according to its sources in the investigation, warns that the “UCO went to find out if the Colombian used menotropin and it caused a problem in his left leg that forced him to withdraw from the Giro and not show up a month later on the Tour ”, is stated in the report.

The media outlet points out that the judge in charge of the case has a letter from the Civil Guard that explains “the traveling process of menotropin, from the University of Extremadura to Hungary”.

It is also stated that said judge summoned Vicente Belda, his son Vicente Belda García and Marcos Maynar to testify on January 16 in this case.

The Beldas are also being investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited medicines for the doping of athletes and which has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

Lopez’s defense

The broker, once the information was known, issued a statement in which he defended himself.

“Mr. Miguel Angel López considers this decision absolutely unjustified, there being no new fact that justifies him and that was unknown in November 2022 by the Astana team, rejecting any insinuation that harms his name and honor as a professional cyclist, and remembering that never during his career has he tested positive for any doping substance or has he even been the object of investigation by the competent authorities, ”says the letter.

And it adds: López reports that she will exercise all legal actions that assist her in defense of her rights, given what she understands to be a clear case of abusive dismissal and without just cause.

Today the decision of the Astana team has been publicly communicated

Qazaqstan to terminate the contract that bound me as a cyclist, I consider this decision absolutely unjustified. 📩 Communication. pic.twitter.com/i0O9JGVoX1 — Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) December 12, 2022

Also in football

But the case does not only go with cycling, according to ABC the tentacle touches football in Spain.

“As ABC was able to learn, active players of the from Cáceres and from the Diocesan, both teams of the Second RFEF, the fourth rung of Spanish football, would have been treated in a private capacity at the facilities of the University of Extremadura with the happy doctor Maynar ”.

And he adds: “Cacereño and Diocesano have passed the second round of the Copa del Rey by respectively eliminating Córdoba (3-0) and Zaragoza (1-0). The soccer players involved in the Second RFEF would have been treated with drugs not authorized in Spain, but which do not constitute a doping offense as they are not included in the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) World Code lists.

